RSVP is seeking volunteer tax preparers

Press release:

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will again provide tax preparation services for the 2018 tax season. The program is seeking volunteers to assist in the preparation of federal and state tax returns for low to moderate income individuals.

Excellent training is provided at the Genesee County Office for the Aging weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14th – Friday, Jan. 25th and Wednesday, Jan. 30. Volunteers must pass a proficiency exam before serving the public, with tax preparation appointments beginning Feb. 4th through April 15.

The program served almost 1,200 households last year and for many people, provided peace of mind along with their filings. Recipients told us ”Like always, the volunteers were very friendly and helpful. They explained the answers to my questions, so I understood.”

This is a wonderful growth opportunity for people interested in learning new skills, engaging with fellow volunteers and serving the public, all while helping to meet an essential community need.

You don’t have to be a tax expert. If you’ve been known to complete your own tax returns from time to time or maybe consider yourself a “numbers” person, please call Courtney Iburi, RSVP coordinator, at (585) 343-1611 to learn more about how you could help those in need this upcoming tax season.