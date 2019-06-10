RSVP volunteers helped GC seniors with filing for more than $1 million in income tax returns

Submitted photo and press release:

RSVP Volunteer Placement Program of Genesee County announced today that 17 RSVP volunteers prepared more than 1,200 federal and state tax returns, bringing back to the community over $1 million in income tax refunds.

The volunteers served 3,500 hours through RSVP in collaboration with AARP and the IRS, who provide training, materials, equipment and technical support for the Tax Assistance Program.

The program is open to all individuals in need of basic tax preparation and is designed to assist low to moderate income households. There is no charge for the service, but donations are accepted.

For many people, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides peace of mind along with their filings. Recipients comment on the professionalism, kindness and accuracy with which their returns are processed.

The RSVP Volunteer Placement Program helps individuals 55+ find meaningful volunteer opportunities with 25 different agencies in Genesee County. If the tax program sounds interesting to you, please call Courtney Iburi, RSVP coordinator, at (585) 343-1611 to learn how you can help those in need next tax season.

Training is provided and opportunities to serve are flexible.

Congratulations to the dedicated volunteers, who made such a difference for so many people!