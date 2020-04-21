RTS extends bus fare waiver through May 15 in keeping with NYS on PAUSE order

Press release:

Consistent with the news last week that Governor Andrew Cuomo extended his New York State on PAUSE executive order through May 15, Regional Transit Service (RTS) announced today that the temporary waiving of fares will also be extended through May 15.

RTS initially waved fares on March 19 to help protect RTS Bus Operators and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. RTS encourages customers to follow the guidance of elected leaders and health experts by staying home whenever possible and limiting travel to essential rides only. This includes trips to destinations such as the grocery store, pharmacy and medical facilities.

When taking these trips, RTS also encourages customers to follow Governor Cuomo’s executive order to wear a mask on the bus and while in public, and to maintain a distance of six feet between each other on the bus, at the RTS Transit Center and at bus stops.

For all other information, visit www.myRTS.com.