July 3, 2019 - 12:06pm

Runners wanted for GLOW YMCA Corporate Cup team, event volunteers needed, too

posted by Billie Owens in GLOW YMCA, Corporate Cup, volunteers, batavia, news.

Don’t have a team, but want to run in the Corporate Cup on Thursday, Aug. 1st.

Join the Y’s Team -- GLOW YMCA.

Register for the race at:www.glowcorporatecup.com

Interested in volunteering? 

We are looking for members like you to help us with: setup, traffic control, food and cleanup (*Must be over the age of 18 for traffic control.)

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Contact: Rachel Hale at [email protected]

