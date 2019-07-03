July 3, 2019 - 12:06pm
Runners wanted for GLOW YMCA Corporate Cup team, event volunteers needed, too
Don’t have a team, but want to run in the Corporate Cup on Thursday, Aug. 1st.
Join the Y’s Team -- GLOW YMCA.
Register for the race at:www.glowcorporatecup.com
Interested in volunteering?
We are looking for members like you to help us with: setup, traffic control, food and cleanup (*Must be over the age of 18 for traffic control.)
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Rachel Hale at [email protected]