June 23, 2020 - 11:57am
Safe summer childcare for ages 4 to 12 in Oakfield-Alabama CSD starting Monday
posted by Billie Owens in news, childcare, oakfield-alabama, Healthy Kids Program, OACSD.
Press release:
Healthy Kids Programs is offering safe summer childcare for ages 4-12 at Oakfield Alabama Central School District starting Monday, June 29.
Cost is $125/week for 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Extra hours cost $5/hr per day. DSS is accepted. Hours are 8 a.m..- 6 p.m.
Parents can register online here under summer programs.
For more information email Hailey Couglar: [email protected] or phone her (585) 673-1198.