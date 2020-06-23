Safe summer childcare for ages 4 to 12 in Oakfield-Alabama CSD starting Monday

Press release:

Healthy Kids Programs is offering safe summer childcare for ages 4-12 at Oakfield Alabama Central School District starting Monday, June 29.

Cost is $125/week for 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Extra hours cost $5/hr per day. DSS is accepted. Hours are 8 a.m..- 6 p.m.

Parents can register online here under summer programs.

For more information email Hailey Couglar: [email protected] or phone her (585) 673-1198.