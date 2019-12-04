Saturday is the fifth annual 'Shop with a Cop' at Walmart

File photo of Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings at the 2018 Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Batavia.

On Satruday, Dec. 7th, members of the Batavia Police Department, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police Troop A, and the Village of Le Roy Police Department will be participating in the fifth annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia.

Grant money from Walmart, designated specifically for this event was distributed equally to the Batavia Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police Troop A. The schools, (including school resource officers) within Genesee County assisted in choosing the children.

The City of Batavia Police Benevolent Association, Genesee County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, City of Batavia CSEA members, the City’s “Jeans for Friday” program, Department of Public Works (AFSCME) Union, H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home of Batavia & Bergen, Bonarigo and McCutcheon Law Office, NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Walmart staff raised additional funds, which enabled 23 extra children to participate.

Additionally, the Village of Le Roy Police Department received a donation from the Rotary Club of Le Roy to sponsor five children.

A total of 57 children were invited to participate in this year’s event. Once at Walmart, the children will take photographs with Santa Claus and meet with their individual "Cop."

Walmart graciously hosts the event, allocates employees specifically for the event, and also donates gift wrapping materials. Gift wrapping will be completed by the Young Adults Group from Batavia City Church, members of the Batavia Police Explorer’s Post and family members from Batavia Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.