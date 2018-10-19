Local Matters

October 19, 2018 - 5:17pm

Saturday's Candlelight Ghost Walk in Historic Batavia Cemetery is a sellout

posted by Billie Owens in historic batavia cemetery, Ghost Walk, news.

Tomorrow night's Candlelight Ghost Walk in Historic Batavia Cemetery is sold out.

Organizers say they even added an extra hour to the event, which requires reservations, but it still sold out.

Organizers are excited about the ghost walk's popularity and hope for a good turnout next year, too.

Proceeds go for cemetery upkeep.

File photos.

