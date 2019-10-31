Local Matters

October 31, 2019 - 12:33pm

'Save Our Headlights' raises $4,000 for two local nonprofits

posted by Billie Owens in news, Save Our Headlights, abate, Stan's Harley Davidson.

Photo and information from Jason Franklin.

Two checks totaling $4,000 were given to a couple of local nonprofits recently after money was raised Oct. 19 during an event called "Save Our Headlights."

Genesee Cancer Assistance received $3,500 and Care-A-Van ministries got $500.

The event was sponsored by ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Genesee County and Stan's Harley Davidson, and supported by CVMA 19-6, Genesee County Ladies of Harley and the CMA Barnabas Riders #724.

