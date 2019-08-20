Save the Date: PCD Kiwanis Club holds annual Car Cruise & Fall Festival on Sept.15

The Pembroke Corfu District Kiwanis Club will hold their 12th Annual Car Cruise & Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Pembroke Town Park on Route 77 (next to the high school).

Rain or shine!

There will be music, an awesome basket raffle to benefit Crossroads House, plenty of vendors, and delicious lunch options available.

Why not take a ride in the country and head over to the Pembroke Town Park for an afternoon of fun, and support a great cause at the same time?

Cruise registration starts at 9 a.m. Preregistration fee is $10 per car; $15 day of the cruise. Proceeds from the cruise registrations will benefit the PCD Kiwanis Kids Projects. Unique dash plaques and goody bags are guaranteed for the first 100 cars.

Participants vote and trophies are awarded at 3 p.m.

New this year is a free Kids Car Cruise for ages 8 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- kids register your ride-on vehicle and get a kid's goody bag.

For cruise info, call John at (716) 937-9918 or email him at [email protected]

Vehicle owners assume liability for vehicle damage.

To preregister, make your check payable to PCD Kiwanis Club, and mail to: PCD Kiwanis Club, Attn: Car Cruise Registration, 470 Sumner Road, Corfu, NY 14036.

Please include on a piece of paper: your name, address, city, state, Zip Code, phone number, email address, and the year/make/model of your vehicle.

Or download a car registration or vendor application from their website here.

For vendor information, call Penny at 356-3413 or email [email protected] or visit online at www.pcdkiwanis.com