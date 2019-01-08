Scholarship applications now being accepted for Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo

Press release:

Applications are due by April 1 and must be submitted online . The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo scholarship application process for the 2019 – 2020 academic year is now open.and

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a current resident of one of the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee , Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming);

Have a minimum of a "C" average or a GPA of 2.0 or greater;

Be admitted to a nonprofit 501(c)(3), U.S. Department of Education accredited school for full-time study for the fall 2019 semester.

All students in Western New York, including Say Yes Buffalo applicants and scholars, that meet these eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. Scholarship awards typically range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Since 1924, more than 200 individuals, families, foundations and organizations have established scholarship funds through the Community Foundation. In 2018, the Community Foundation remained as one of the region’s largest scholarship providers, awarding scholarships totaling $2.6 million to more than 3,000 Western New York students.

For more information on the Community Foundation’s scholarship program, including application instructions, please visit www.cfgbscholarships.org or text SCHOLARSHIP to (716) 259-2499.*