November 15, 2018 - 1:04pm

School crossing guard needed ASAP in Village of Elba

posted by Billie Owens in news, elba.
From Norman Itjen, Village of Elba mayor:
 
The Village of Elba is looking for a School Crossing Guard. Our current crossing guard has accepted a full-time job, we are only a couple of days away from having no crossing guard.
 
This job would require someone to be available before and after school to assist children crossing the street.
 
Anyone interested should call (585) 757-6889 or stop by the Village Office at 4 S. Main St. in Elba.

