September 12, 2018 - 2:28pm

Scottish Heritage Festival to be held at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia Sept. 22

posted by Billie Owens in Scottish Heritage Festival, first presbyterian church, news, batavia.

The First Presbyterian Church in Batavia will celebrate its 209th anniversary by hosting a Scottish Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22.

It will be held, weather permitting, on the front lawn of the church, located at 300 E. Main St.

There will be 19th century games courtesy of the Genesee Country Museum, bagpipe demos, scones and shortbread, Scottish music, geneology and family tree activities, and arts & crafts.

At 3 p.m., inside the church will be a history presentation about Protestant churches in Western New York by Genesee County Historian Michael Eula.

All are welcome on Sunday, Sept. 23, at 10:45 a.m. for the Kirkin' o' the Tartans worship service, led by the Rochester Scottish Bagpipes and Drums.

For more information, call the church at 343-0505 or email:   [email protected]

