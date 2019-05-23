Scouts in Troop 6069 placed flags in Batavia Cemetery to honor veterans and county's first Eagle Scout

Submitted photos and press release:

Boy Scouts from Troop 6069 with the help of some of the Cub Scouts from Pack 6069, placed flags in front of the headstones of veterans at the Batavia Cemetery on Wednesday, May 22nd.

There were 16 scouts and eight leaders in attendance. The Troop has been working with the Historic Batavia Cemetery Association for the past several years on this project. It is a pleasure for the Scout Troop to provide this service to their community.

This was the first time that the Cub Scouts have been invited by Troop 6069 to help them with this community service project.

Assistant Scoutmaster Brown made sure to take the Cub Scouts to the grave site of Samuel Wood who is buried there. Wood is the name sake of Iroquois Trail Council's Cub Scout Resident Camp located in Pike. He was the first Eagle Scout recorded in Genesee County.

Boy Scout Troop 6069 is chartered through the First Presbyterian Church in Batavia, and it meets at Jackson Primary School.