Scouts' Iroquois Trail Council hosts Grand Opening Dec. 14 for volunteer and training center

Submitted photo and press release:

The Boy Scouts of America, Iroquois Trail Council, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its Volunteer Service and Training Center, located at 102 S. Main St. in the Village of Oakfield on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Doors will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The Council secured the location following an exhaustive search of properties in and around the Batavia area, which is central to its five-county service area.

“This location allows us a stand-alone space that can be customized for our unique needs in a much more cost-effective manner than either a new build would cost or continuing to lease space,” said Scout Executive Jim McMullen.

“Our Council’s Board of Directors felt this was in keeping with the 'Thrifty' point of the Scout Law.

“We are excited to work on creating a dedicated space that can be used for the many programs and volunteer leadership training that our Council offers, and support our many member families, all while lowering annual operating expenses,” McMullen said.

The property also provides ample grounds for an outdoor training area where leaders can learn the basics of outdoor teaching methods.

Although a significant lead gift helped to make the Service Center purchase possible, the Council is seeking contributions to help make the space fully functional.

For information about named gifts and other giving opportunities, please contact McMullen at 585-409-5828.