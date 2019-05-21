Search and rescue team deployed to find missing man in Indian Falls

A 58-year-old male is missing in Indian Falls and a search and rescue team is deployed to find him.

Firefighters from Alabama, Pembroke and Indian Falls are called to assemble at the Indian Falls United Methodist Church, located at 7908 Alleghany Road.

UPDATE 5:57 p.m.: The team will initially be checking the area of Alleghany Road, Meiser Road, Houseknecht Road and McAlpine Road.

UPDATE 6:19 p.m.: The missing male did not show up for work today. One K-9 has joined the search and another is on the way. A helicopter from the Erie County Sheriff's Office is also being deployed.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: They are also checking the creek area.

UPDATE 7:18 p.m.: The missing man is Mark Dibble. He is 5' 11" tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 6 a.m. today at his mother's house at 7888 Alleghany Road. His truck is still in her driveway. He had on work boots and jeans; there is no description of his shirt.

UPDATE 7:33 p.m.: The Erie County Sheriff's helicopter is scouring the area from the sky, so is the NYS Police drone. Two canine units are at work, too.

UPDATE 8:36 p.m.: The 7:18 p.m. UPDATE was corrected to reflect that Dibble was last seen at his mother's house at 7888 Alleghany Road and his truck is still in her driveway. His residence is roughly a half mile away.

UPDATE 9:11 p.m.: GC Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Frieday said Dibble has not yet been located. They are stopping search efforts for now, he said, and will meet in the morning to evaluate whether to resume them.