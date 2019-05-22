Search for Mark Dibble widens, rescuers believe he was spotted on farm video

Video Sponsor

GC Emergency Management Services Coordinator Tim Yaeger said up to 70 people are involved in the continuing search for Mark Dibble, including family members.

Dibble was identified as "almost certainly" the person seen walking northward on property owned by Sunrise Farm LLC, Kreher's egg farm in Basom. That is where the search is being staged today.

They have search wooded areas, a rock quarry and ponds, and Diver Lake. No clues, clothing or footprints were found.

NYS Police aviation was deployed as well as their divers and nothing found after extensive investigation this morning.

They have widened the search from a quarter mile of where Dibble was seen on the farm video, to beyond a half-mile range. They are rechecking cabins, barns, and outbuildings that were inspected yesterday.

The search area also includes open fields, hedgerows, and ditches, private residences, campers, vehicles, and thick brush, with participants walking in swaths five feet apart.

Dibble grew up here; has been here his whole life; knows the area very well. Some of the geography is difficult terrain.

Next, they will check the property of his longtime employer.

They have spoken with colleagues, friends, family members and others who were acquainted with Dibble.

Anyone with information about Dibble is asked to call the Emergency Dispatch Center at 9-1-1.