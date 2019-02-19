Second annual Derby Gala planned at Batavia Downs May 4, tickets go on sale tomorrow

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced part of their onsite plans for the upcoming Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4th.

The Second Annual Derby Gala will take place in the Batavia Downs Gaming Grandstands Banquet Room on the second floor. Admission for the Derby Gala at the Downs is $75 per person and proper attire is required.

Guests MUST be 21 years of age or older to attend. Guests will receive an open bar from 4:30 to 7 p.m., grazing stations, a $10 wager on the Derby, $25 in Free Play and a free Derby Program.

There will also be televisions showing the days’ races and mutuel clerks for patrons to place wagers. A best dressed contest and best hat contest will take place with prizes from the Hotel at Batavia Downs and Four Roses Bourbon.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow -- Wednesday, Feb. 20th at 10am -- on Bataviaconcerts.com and at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop. Tickets are very limited.

The hotel at Batavia Downs will be offering a special VIP rate for those who wish to add an overnight stay to their Derby experience. Use promo code KD5419. Tickets to the event and a hotel room are to be purchased separately.

“We’re looking forward to another great day of events surrounding the Run for the Roses,“ said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming. “The success of the Derby Gala last year adds to the already tremendous day of wagering and entertainment that our guests have come to expect from Batavia Downs.”

Details on the other two, non-ticketed parties on Derby Day will be announced at a later time.