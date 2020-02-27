Second emergency benefit available through HEAP, extended until April 24

Press release:

As of Feb. 18, households can apply for a second emergency benefit through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) if they are in danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off and have already received assistance from HEAP this winter.

Additionally, the deadline to apply for both regular and emergency HEAP benefits has been extended until April 24 .

With this additional funding, eligible households could receive up to $2,200 from HEAP to help defray the cost of heating their home this winter.

Statewide demand for HEAP remains high. So far this winter more than 1.2 million households have received a regular HEAP benefit, with more than 40,000 of those also receiving an emergency HEAP benefit.