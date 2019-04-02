Seminar Thursday night to learn to help people with autism

An autism seminar to learn how to help people with autism will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Alexander Fire Department's Recreation Hall.

First responders attending will receive two hours of CME Credits.

Sandwiches and cookies will be available for sale.

The seminar is organized by Katie Green and Angelina Luker for the Girl Scouts' Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve.

Advance registration is preferred, but not required.

To register, call Deb Green at (716) 474-3242.

The recreation hall is located at 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Attica.

For more information visit Lake Plains Community Care Network at www.lpccnems.org