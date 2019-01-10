Local Matters

January 10, 2019 - 6:20pm

Sen. Gillibrand nominates young man from Darien Center as candidate for Air Force Academy

posted by Billie Owens in news, darien center, Milestones, U.S. Air Force Academy, Gillibrand.

Press release:

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today announced her nominations for candidates from the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region to two of the nation’s leading service institutions: the United States Naval and Air Force academies.

This year, Senator Gillibrand nominated five candidates from the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region to the service academies.

Only one candidate nominee is from Genesee County: Edward Foeller (Darien Center) – U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I am honored to nominate such dedicated and talented students to our nation’s service academies," Senator Gillibrand said. "They have demonstrated exemplary leadership abilities and an outstanding academic record, as well as a passion to serve our nation.

“Our service academies cultivate top-tier officers who bravely protect our nation, and I look forward to these nominees’ successes as they further their education and continue their commitment to our country in the armed forces.”

A selection committee formed by Senator Gillibrand chose the nominees from a large group of qualified applicants. Decisions were based on criteria including academic record, leadership potential, and overall achievement. Final acceptance is determined solely by the service academies.

The United States service academies offer a first-class education as well as a chance for young people to serve our country upon graduation as commissioned officers in the United States Armed Services.

