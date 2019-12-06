Senator Ranzenhofer announces his retirement

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer issued the following statement this afternoon (Dec. 6):

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection and will retire from the NYS Senate at the end of next year," Ranzenhofer said. "It has been the highest privilege to represent the many communities of WNY and I am proud of what we have accomplished together on behalf of residents.

Despite my decision to retire, I will continue to fight for the residents of the 61st Senate District throughout the remainder of my term. After many years of serving the community, I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

In addition to being a legislator, the senator is a partner with the law firm Friedman and Ranzenhofer.

Submitted file photo of Honorable Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the State of New York, administering the oath of office to Ranzenhofer on the floor of the State Senate for the 2017-18 term.