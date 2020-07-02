Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program coupons available for income-eligible people age 60 and up

Press release:

Beginning on July 7, Office for the Aging will be at the Genesee Country Farmers’ Market every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and every Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the months of July and August.

We will also be at the Le Roy Farmers’ Market every Saturday in July from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This will begin on July 10th .

If you live in Senior Subsidized Housing, please check with your site manager and/or look for our flyer announcing when we will be at your location .

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupons are for income-eligible individuals 60 years of age or older. You may receive one booklet per person in a household who qualifies. Individuals may provide a note allowing another person to pick up their booklet.

2020 Income Guidelines:

Household of one = $ 1,968/mo.

Household of two = $ 2,658/mo.

Household of three = $ 3,349/mo.

Maureen Estabrooks, Office for the Aging’s coordinator for the program, noted, “New this season! If you cannot come to a distribution site and you do not have someone as your Power of Attorney, you can provide a handwritten note naming another person (a proxy) to pick up a booklet on your behalf.

"This person may also be a proxy for other seniors as well. The note must be signed by the senior and presented by the proxy to the Office for the Aging staff at the distribution site.”

Please note that Farmers Market Coupons are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. A waiting list will be established if necessary.

If you have any questions, please call Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611.