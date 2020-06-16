Senior Wishes donates iPads to Batavia seniors so they can FaceTime with family and friends

Submitted photo and press release:

Senior Wishes, a local nonprofit that grants life-enriching wishes to lower-income seniors, recently donated iPads to Genesee Park Place and Havenwood Congregate Apartments in Batavia.

The iPads will allow residents to FaceTime with family members they have not seen in a long time, and to participate in virtual physician appointments.

“We were so happy to be able to fulfill this wish as the past few months have been very difficult on our seniors who cannot visit with family members,” said Wendy Miller Backman, executive director. “Just being able to see the face of their loved ones is going to bring them so much joy.”

Senior Wishes, established in 2013 by the United Church Home Society, is dedicated to honoring the lives of area seniors. Visit www.seniorwishes.org or call (716) 508-2121 for more information on the program.

Photo, from left, Erin Smile, service coordinator; Jean Wratny, resident; Cherish Meier, director of supportive housing at Havenwood.