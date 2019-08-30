September at HLOM: Erie Canal, Native Americans, Roycroft Inn, Vidler's, dinner theater at Red Osier

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be holding its next edition of History Trivia Night at 7 o'clock on Thursday, Sept. 12th. The topic of September’s trivia will be the history of the Erie Canal.

The trivia night will be held at a special location this month, at GO ART!, located at 201 E. Main St., which has offered to host the event. Their Tavern 2.o.1 will also be open for players to enjoy an adult beverage. Admission is $3 per person or $2 for museum members.

On Saturday, Sept. 14th, the next edition of the Holland Land Office Museum’s Saturday Morning Kids Program will be taking place. From 10 a.m. to noon, the kids will be making their own Native American style drums and dream catchers. The program is open to children ages 7-12. Admission is $5 per child, and $4 for museum members.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to present the next presenter in its Guest Speaker Series. On Wednesday, Sept. 18that 7 p.m., Cindy Amrhein will be presenting “Native American Land Rights in Upstate New York.” She is the Wyoming County Historian and the author of several books including one of the same title as the presentation, copies of which will be available for sale. Admission is $3 per person or $2 for museum members.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its Seventh Annual Senior Bus Trip on Wednesday, Sept. 18th. This year the trip will be to the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora. The trip will include a tour of the campus, lunch at the Roycroft Inn, and shopping in Downtown East Aurora, including Vidler’s 5 & 10. The bus will be departing at 9 a.m. and returning at 5 p.m. at the museum. Tickets are $60 per person or $55 for museum members. The trip is made possible by the Muriel H. Marshall Fund.

The Holland Land Office Museum is also proud to announce its first-ever Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Fundraiser. It will be held at the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, 6492 Main St., Stafford, on Saturday, Sept. 28th. The “Mystery of William Morgan” will be performed by WNY Improv Inc., and will give the audience a chance to be their own detectives in this “Who Done It?” style mystery. Guests will be treated to a choice of one of four entrees during the night from the renowned Red Osier menu. A cash bar will also be available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the performance and dinner beginning at 6. Tickets to the event are $50 per person.

To RSVP for any of the upcoming events or for more information please call the museum at 585-343-4727 or email at [email protected]