Serious injury accident closes part of Fargo Road, Stafford

A serious injury accident about an hour ago prompted the closure of Fargo Road between Route 5 and Sweetland Road. The accident address is 9123 Fargo Road. Stafford Fire Department, Stafford Fire Police, Mercy medics and law enforcement are on scene.

UPDATE 8:53 p.m.: This was a fatal accident. More information T/K.

UPDATE 9:08 p.m.: From Alecia Kaus, Video News Service, at the scene:

"Genesee County 9-1-1 Dispatch received a call of a vehicle off the road in the 9100 block of Fargo road late Monday afternoon. A deputy responding to another call in the area arrived on scene and noticed a single male occupant was deceased in his vehicle.

"According to Genesee County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Brian Frieday, a passerby noticed the vehicle off the road and it is unknown how long it had been there.

"Frieday says the car was headed south on Fargo Road when it left the west shoulder of the road, then corrected, and left the east shoulder of the road and struck a tree on the driver's side and ended up spinning counterclockwise. The car then came to rest on the west shoulder, partially in the ditch.

"The Genesee County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Team was on scene looking into the cause of the accident."

Photos courtesy of Alecia Kaus, Video News Service.