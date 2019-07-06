Serious injury accident reported at routes 63 and 19, Pavilion

Two vehicles and a tractor-trailer collided at Big Tree Road and South Lake Road (routes 63 and 19). One of the vehicles is lodged under the tractor-trailer. There are serious injuries and the roadway is blocked. Pavilion Fire Department is on scene along with mutual aid from Bethany. Mercy medics responding.

Law enforcement is shutting down multiple roadways: the intersection at Texaco Town; route 63 at GC county road 36, route 20 and route 19.

The State Police Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit is called to the scene.

UPDATE 12:43 p.m.: Due to demands on manpower following the accident, a Sheriff's supervisor is requesting at least two deputies scheduled to work the next shift to come in early.

UPDATE 2:21 p.m.: This is a fatal accident. Although the initial dispatch was for a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles involved, only one sedan was involved in the collision with the big rig, which is operated by Kriska Transportation Co. Roads are still closed in the vicinity.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: According to Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile, the tractor-trailer was northbound on Route 63 when a gold-colored Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling westbound and failed to stop at a solid red light. The sedan plowed into, and under, the big rig and the male driver, the sole occupant, was deceased by the time first responders arrived. The trucker was not injured. Saile said there is no physical evidence of the sedan ever braking. The impact knocked the trailer into the southbound lane. It was empty. Parise's Auto & Towing was called in to lift the trailer off the car so the victim could be removed. Saile said distracted driving is suspected.

Video T/K.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: Just announced roadways are reopened and all responders are back in service.