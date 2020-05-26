Serious injury accident reported in front of Dave's Ice Cream in Batavia

Video Sponsor

A serious injury accident is reported in front of Dave's Ice Cream on West Main Street Road in Batavia. Two Mercy flights are called to the scene; one has a 30-minute ETA. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. East Pembroke is called for traffic control.

Eastbound Route 5 is to be shut down at Kelsey Road.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: East Pembroke Fire Department is also responding.

UPDATE 9:31 p.m.: Both patients are extricated. Mercy Flights are to land east of the scene. East Pembroke is on scene.

UPDATE 9:38 p.m.: Mercy Flight Central with a 15- to 20-minute ETA is cancelled. The patient will be transported to a hospital via ground ambulance.

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. (by Howard): A sedan occupied by three teenage males was exiting the parking lot at Dave's Ice Cream when it was struck in the side by a semi-truck. All three occupants are considered in critical condition though the injuries are not necessarily life-threatening. Crash Management is conducting an investigation as a precaution. The investigation is ongoing.