Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 26, 2020 - 9:27pm

Serious injury accident reported in front of Dave's Ice Cream in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in news, notify, batavia, accidents.
Video Sponsor

A serious injury accident is reported in front of Dave's Ice Cream on West Main Street Road in Batavia. Two Mercy flights are called to the scene; one has a 30-minute ETA. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. East Pembroke is called for traffic control. 

Eastbound Route 5 is to be shut down at Kelsey Road.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: East Pembroke Fire Department is also responding.

UPDATE 9:31 p.m.: Both patients are extricated. Mercy Flights are to land east of the scene. East Pembroke is on scene.

UPDATE 9:38 p.m.: Mercy Flight Central with a 15- to 20-minute ETA is cancelled. The patient will be transported to a hospital via ground ambulance.

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. (by Howard): A sedan occupied by three teenage males was exiting the parking lot at Dave's Ice Cream when it was struck in the side by a semi-truck.  All three occupants are considered in critical condition though the injuries are not necessarily life-threatening. Crash Management is conducting an investigation as a precaution. The investigation is ongoing.

Calendar

May 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button