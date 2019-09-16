Seven inductees chosen for 2019 Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame

Press release:

The Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame committee has selected the Class of 2019 honorees.

The 2019 Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Batavia vs. Bishop Kearney homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 4th. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 5th, we will be hosting the Hall of Fame Dinner at Batavia Downs Banquet Facility. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 o'clock and the ceremony immediately following dinner.

The Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame 2019 Inductees:

Elizabeth Varland , Class of 2002, Soccer, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field

, Class of 2002, Soccer, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Ryan Gugel , Class of 2005, Football, Wrestling, Ice Hockey, Baseball

, Class of 2005, Football, Wrestling, Ice Hockey, Baseball Stephanie Conway , Class of 2003, Cross-country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field

, Class of 2003, Cross-country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Amanda Page , Class of 2006, Soccer, Basketball, Softball

, Class of 2006, Soccer, Basketball, Softball Sumiyya Hunter Roff , Class of 2004, Cross-country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field

, Class of 2004, Cross-country, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Jennifer Gurrant , Class of 2005, Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field

, Class of 2005, Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field Phillip Santiago, Class of 2003, Basketball

The cost of the Hall of Fame tickets is $35; tickets must be purchased by Friday, Sept. 27th.

To attend, purchase your Hall of Fame tickets in the Athletic Office at Batavia High School, locate at 260 State Street, or send a check there payable to: The Batavia Coaches Association.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact my office, (585) 343-2480, ext. 2003.