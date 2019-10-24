Sexual assault survivor art display 'What Were They Wearing?' comes to GCC Nov. 7

(Photo courtesy of St. John Fisher College, which displayed the exhibit earlier this year.)

Press release:

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Genesee Community College will host a special event on the Batavia Campus featuring a powerful sexual assault survivor art installation called "What Were They Wearing?"

The installation in the William W. Stuart Forum will showcase multiple outfits recreated from the stories of actual assault survivors to challenge the myth that rape or any act of sexual assault has a correlation to what someone was, or was not, wearing.

The free event will be open to the public from 12 - 2 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m.

Guests will also get to meet with members from a variety of campus clubs, resources and community agencies, enjoy games and activities, and enter for a chance to win a raffle prize.

The Batavia Campus is located at 1 College Road, Batavia.