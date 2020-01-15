Sheriff announces five new deputies in Road Patrol Division

New deputies above, from left: Jordan M. Alejandro, Kenneth A. Quackenbush III, Brock D. Cummins, Jared T. Swimline and Nicholas R. Chamoun.

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. has filled several vacant deputy sheriff positions with the hiring of Kenneth A. Quackenbush III, Jared T. Swimline, Nicholas R. Chamoun, Jordan M. Alejandro and Brock D. Cummins.

All five Deputies recently completed their field training programs after graduating from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara University on Sept. 11.

Deputy Quackenbush was awarded "Top Gun" in his basic academy class. He is a 2004 Pavilion Central School regents graduate and was previously a correction officer at the Genesee County Jail, hired Nov. 26, 2016, before being appointed a deputy sheriff.

Deputy Swimline is a 2013 Pembroke Central School regents graduate. He attended Erie Community College and earned an Associate in Science degree in General Studies. Deputy Swimline was previously a correction officer at the Genesee County Jail, hired July 21, 2018, before being appointed a deputy sheriff.

Deputy Chamoun was awarded the Sgt. Jeff Juron Defensive Tactics Award and the Physical Fitness Award in his basic academy class. He is a 2012 graduate of Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, Calif. In 2013, Deputy Chamoun enlisted in the Marine Corps for four years and held the position of sergeant -- squad, and mortar section leader, and he was awarded several medals. He earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Forensics last year from Genesee Community College.

Deputy Alejandro is a 2004 Tonawanda Central School graduate. He attended Niagara County Community College where he earned an Associate in Arts degree in Humanities and Social Science. Deputy Alejandro was previously employed as an associate director of operations for ConServe.

Deputy Cummins is a 2002 graduate from Greenview Central School in Jamestown, Ohio, and enlisted in the Army right after high school. During the 11 years enlisted, Deputy Cummins was part of the “Old Guard,” the Army’s official ceremonial unit, escorting the president, and providing security for Washington, D.C. He held the position of platoon sergeant and squad leader and earned several medals while serving.

Sheriff Sheron said, “I am proud to have these exceptional individuals join the Road Patrol Division of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.”