Sheriff Sheron announces he is seeking GOP endorsement for second term in office

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican Party endorsement for a second term as Genesee County Sheriff.

Sheriff Sheron began his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in 1977 as an Emergency Services Dispatcher. During his career, he has progressed through the ranks of Deputy Sheriff-Jail, Deputy Sheriff-Road Patrol, Sergeant, Investigator and Chief Deputy-Road Patrol. In January 1996, he was appointed Undersheriff, a position he held until being elected Sheriff in 2016.

During his first term, Sheriff Sheron collaborated with mental health officials to establish a “Crisis Intervention Team,” consisting of specially trained deputies to provide assistance to individuals, and family members, with the individual’s mental health needs. The benefits of this program are that individuals with mental health concerns receive appropriate treatment rather than incarceration into a jail cell.

Working with school officials and the Genesee County Legislature, Sheriff Sheron has also been able to assign a Resource Officer to all but one school within the County.

“This School Resource Officer program provides for a safe and secure environment for students and faculty while promoting positive relationships between the students and law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Sheron said.

Another highlight of the Sheriff’s first term is the creation of a “Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy” for high school students from throughout Genesee County. This academy provides students with an in-depth view of the training and duties of the Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement in general.

Sheriff Sheron is a lifelong resident of Batavia. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School, Notre Dame High School and is a graduate of Genesee Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He and his wife, Shari, are parents to a blended family of five children and six grandchildren.

“I am honored to serve as the Sheriff of Genesee County and pledge to continue my life’s work of protecting the safety and security of the residents of Genesee County and the men and women of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Sheron said.