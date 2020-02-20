Shop of cheap thrills replaced by bargain hunters' paradise

Machine shop owners Nancy and Bill Brach passed up the opportunity to buy the building next door to their business in the Town of Batavia nearly 20 years ago and the die was cast.

Nancy said they came to regret that.

Out-of-state businessman Jay W. Tuxford bought it instead, in November of 2000 when escrow closed on the $130,000 sale of 4816 Ellicott Street Road.

Brach's Machine, Inc., a 15,000-square-foot facility at 4814 Ellicott Street Road, soon had new neighbors -- Pandora's Boxxx, an erotica store that sold racy lingerie, adults toys and videos, and exotic gizmos.

"The porno people" as she refers to them, "weren't horrible neighbors" but the Brachs found the operation "unsavory" nonetheless.

"We wanted that place to be closed forever," Nancy said, with some exasperation, adding that the brass at O-AT-KA Milk Products across the street at Cedar Street and Ellicott Street Road, weren't sorry to see the adult business go away either, finding it a rather "unwholesome" sight right across the street.

So it was with great delight that they found that Tuxford wanted to unload the property.

He appears to be a South Carolinia resident who has, or has had, several businesses, according to information in online databases. These include Panbox Enterprises LTD (Pandora's Boxxx locations) based in Inman, S.C., South Shore Distributing in Long Beach, Mass., The Love Boutique Inc. in Inman, S.C. and in Orlando, the Florida metropolis where he also has two units in a multiplex. He is also listed as owning Florida Video Control Inc.

The Oct. 22, 2010 issue of the Rochester Business Journal lists Tuxford as filing a legal notice to change the name of a business in Genesee County from Granny's Attic of WYN Inc. to Nicholé’s of NY Inc.

The Brachs closed escrow on the 1,700-square-foot property next door on Oct. 18, and the sale price was $160,000.

It was originally owned, according to county records, by Albert Scroger. Genesee Farms bought it in 1990 for $70,000 and Pavlos Panitsidis paid $80,000 for it five years later. Five years after that is when Tuxford bought it.

The Brach's primary interest in it was for "purely selfish reasons" -- to provide much needed additional parking space for their 19 employees and room for their trucks to safely back in and out.

Brach Machine and Design, DBA was founded in 1985, specializing in tool design and custom machine work, focusing on the die casting industry. It incorporated under the name Brach Machine, Inc. in 1993. In 2005, the husband and wife established legal co-ownership under Brachefeller, LLC ("as in Rockefeller," says Nancy) and that entity is the listed property owner of both parcels, according to Bill.

The business continues to serve the die casting industry, producing a wide variety of shot-end components for zinc and aluminum die casting machines.

The Brachs rent the former Pandora's Boxxx to Chuck Bucci, who owns Batavia Bargains, "for a song," Nancy said.

Bucci relocated from 198 Ellicott St. in the city, behind the Qwik Fill, and opened at his new space on Monday.

Gone are the sun-faded pair of familiar burgundy awnings emblazoned with the words Pandora's Boxxx.

This afternoon, Bucci said the town site offers a bigger, more attractive space to display the goods he culls from estate sales, an occasional auction, etc.

He stocks a wide array of antiques, collectibles, primitives, all kinds of furniture, artwork, tools, signs, toys, and needful knickknacks and odd treasures.

"It's a nicer building ... there's more visibility and more drive-by traffic," Bucci said. "We were in the other building two years and nobody knew we were there."

Batavia Bargains' hours are the same for now: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday; closed Wednesdays and Sundays. Bucci said he'll probably expand or adjust the hours in the warmer months.