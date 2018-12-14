Shopping at The Gift Shop in the Senior Center benefits older adults in our community

Press release:

Stop by and visit The Gift Shop, located in the Senior Center at 2 Bank St. in Downtown Batavia between the Arts Council and the YMCA.

The daily display of reasonably priced unique gifts, women's accessories including scarves, ponchos, purses, and jewelry is ever changing and now dressed up for the holiday season.

Come and enjoy this charming shop and meet the friendly volunteers and staff. The gift shop is easily accessed and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Browse, and take home fun gifts galore for your loved ones. The bright, beautiful apparel, seasonal housewares and decorations will be perfect for you, your family and friends.

The proceeds are devoted to providing popular wellness activities for our local older adult population giving them affordable opportunities to socialize and participate in community-related trips, local events, and activities offered throughout the year.

For more information, please call 585-343-1611 and ask for Mary.