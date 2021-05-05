Sign up Saturday at Polish Falcons' nest for 2021 Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football and Cheer League

Sign ups for the 2021 Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football and Cheer League will be held this Saturday, May 8, at the Polish Falcons of America Nest, located at 123 Swan St. in the City of Batavia.

Times are 12 to 2 p.m. for returning athletes; 2 to 4 p.m. for new athletes.

Limited roster spots are available. Unlimited weight for ALL positions.

Sign up for:

Beginners -- 6-7 years of age

Minis 8-9 years of age

JV -- 10-11 years of age

Varsity -- 12-13 years of age

Please provide: birth certificate, proof of health insurance, and proof of physical exam.

Cost for football is $225 and includes a personalized jersey.

Cost for cheer is $175 and includes a personalized cheer jacket.

Family discounts available for multiple athletes.

Cash, personal check and payment via Venmo are accepted.

"Once a Bulldawg, always a Bulldawg!"

Questions? Contact League Commissioner John Reigle at (716) 228-5787, or Cheer Director Kate Smith (585) 409-3604.

Email: [email protected]