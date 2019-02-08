February 8, 2019 - 1:31pm
Sign-ups now open for Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League, deadline is Feb. 22
posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, Pavilion, Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League.
From Sarah Kingdon:
Sign-ups are now open for the Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League.
Please sign up through this new online portal here.
Click on Registration, select 2019 Pavilion Baseball/Softball Registration.
Registrations are due by Feb. 22.
Babe Ruth -- $75
12U, 10U, 8U -- $60
T-Ball (5-6 years old) -- $40
Please note that you will pay for the cash raffle fundraiser up front for $50. Tickets will be handed out by your coaches to sell.
The Opening Day Parade is on Saturday, April 27.
Please contact Tim Kingdon with questions at (585) 322-2804.
