Sign-ups now open for Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League, deadline is Feb. 22

From Sarah Kingdon:

Sign-ups are now open for the Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League.

Please sign up through this new online portal here.

Click on Registration, select 2019 Pavilion Baseball/Softball Registration.

Registrations are due by Feb. 22.

Babe Ruth -- $75

12U, 10U, 8U -- $60

T-Ball (5-6 years old) -- $40

Please note that you will pay for the cash raffle fundraiser up front for $50. Tickets will be handed out by your coaches to sell.

The Opening Day Parade is on Saturday, April 27.

Please contact Tim Kingdon with questions at (585) 322-2804.