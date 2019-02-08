Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 8, 2019 - 1:31pm

Sign-ups now open for Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League, deadline is Feb. 22

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, Pavilion, Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League.

From Sarah Kingdon:

Sign-ups are now open for the Pavilion Youth Baseball/Softball League.

Please sign up through this new online portal here.

Click on Registration, select 2019 Pavilion Baseball/Softball Registration.

Registrations are due by Feb. 22.

Babe Ruth -- $75

12U, 10U, 8U -- $60

T-Ball (5-6 years old) -- $40

Please note that you will pay for the cash raffle fundraiser up front for $50. Tickets will be handed out by your coaches to sell.

The Opening Day Parade is on Saturday, April 27.

Please contact Tim Kingdon with questions at (585) 322-2804.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button