Six area residents chosen as this year's unlucky contestants in the Darien Lake Coffin Challenge

Press release:

Six unlucky coffin dwellers will attempt to complete the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge that's part of Six Flags Darien Lake's Fright Fest starting this Friday.

Each contestant will be required to complete haunted challenges in between long periods stuck in their coffins to be crowned this year’s challenge winner.

This year's challenge includes:

- Contestants spend an hour covered in live worms;

- Contestants eating dried-out bugs including scorpions and tarantulas;

- Sleep deprivation provided by our Scare-Actors.

The challenge runs from 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, through midnight Saturday, Oct. 12.

The contestants for 2019 are: