Six area residents chosen as this year's unlucky contestants in the Darien Lake Coffin Challenge
Press release:
Six unlucky coffin dwellers will attempt to complete the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge that's part of Six Flags Darien Lake's Fright Fest starting this Friday.
Each contestant will be required to complete haunted challenges in between long periods stuck in their coffins to be crowned this year’s challenge winner.
This year's challenge includes:
- Contestants spend an hour covered in live worms;
- Contestants eating dried-out bugs including scorpions and tarantulas;
- Sleep deprivation provided by our Scare-Actors.
The challenge runs from 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, through midnight Saturday, Oct. 12.
The contestants for 2019 are:
- Megan Shores, of Grand Island – She is participating in the challenge in memory of her brother who passed away last year;
- Robin Basalla, of Rochester – She is a skydiver with more than 400 jumps to her name and is also a certified scuba diver;
- Mike Tedesco, of North Tonawanda – His family owns several area funeral homes and is training to become a funeral director, so this should be right up his alley;
- Angela Christ, of Blasdell – She is a volunteer firefighter and mother, out to prove her bravery;
- Nathan Squiers, of Elmira – He is a best-selling horror author looking for inspiration for his next book;
- Karissa Belzer, of North Chili – She says she loves everything Halloween and plans to compete dressed as “Zombie Batman."