Six Flags Darien Lake hiring for 1,000 jobs as it prepares to reopen
Press release:
Darien Center -- In anticipation of safely reopening at the appropriately deemed time, and following the direction outlined by civic leaders, State Officials, health professionals, epidemiologists, and industry experts around the world, Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, is currently seeking qualified individuals to fill more than 1,000 positions in various departments as it prepares to reopen for the 2020 season.
An official reopening date for Six Flags Darien Lake is to be determined.
Six Flags Darien Lake has established cleanliness, health, and safety standards that meet federal, state, and local guidelines.
“We have taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone who comes to work this season can feel safe while providing the thrills and joy families have come to love here at the park,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We have made many changes to our operation to reduce touch points, ensure social distancing and reduce risk of contamination or transmission.”
Team Member Care & Health Screenings
- Each employee will receive a health screening before entering the park, including temperature checks and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies;
- Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;
- All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;
- Regular cleaning and wiping down of team members workspaces.
The above procedures will be constantly evaluated to ensure compliance with state recommendations.
The park will be conducting virtual interviews with qualified candidates. You must be at least 14 years old to apply.
Candidates can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com to schedule an interview.
Available positions include:
- Admissions & Guest Relations
- Food Services
- Ride Operators
- Human Resources
- Park Services
- Games
- Retail
- Marketing & Sales
- Accommodations/Lodging
- Lifeguards
- Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)
- Maintenance
- Security
- Warehouse
- Cash Control
One of the largest employers in Western New York, Six Flags Darien Lake offers competitive pay, free admission with your employee ID, free tickets for friends and family and more
About Six Flags Darien Lake
Six Flags Darien Lake’s wide variety of entertainment and top-notch thrill rides has made it the Coaster Capital of New York since 1964. Located 45 minutes from Niagara Falls between Buffalo and Rochester, today the park boasts more than 50 rides, including seven world-class roller coasters, dozens of family rides, the region’s largest water park and a 20,000-seat amphitheater operated by Live Nation.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.