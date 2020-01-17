Six Flags Darien Lake receives Platinum International Aquatics Safety Award for its waterpark

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the “Thrill Capital of New York State,” today announced that Jeff Ellis & Associates Inc. – International Aquatics Safety and Risk Management Consultants, has awarded the Platinum International Aquatics Safety Award to the park.

This annual award is given to facilities that consistently exceed industry standards in risk management and epitomize aquatic safety excellence.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our waterpark staff to deliver a fun and safe experience for guests,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We are thrilled to receive this kind of recognition and look forward to welcoming our guests for the 2020 season at the best waterpark in Western New York.”

“It is apparent that the entire staff embodies the idea of setting the standard in aquatic safety,” said Jeff Ellis & Associates Vice President Richard A. Carroll. “Swimmers and guests who frequent this waterpark are afforded the highest degree of protection currently available for the aquatic industry.”

E&A’s International Aquatic Safety Awards are based on the results of multiple random unannounced aquatic facility operational safety audits conducted throughout the year. These audits include undercover surveillance of on-duty lifeguards, emergency simulations and facility evaluations.

Only the top 14 percent of E&A’s worldwide clients receive a Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award each year.

