Six Flags Darien Lake to begin annual Harvest Festival on weekends this month, starting Saturday

Six Flags Darien Lake’s annual Harvest Festival will be held Sept. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.

It will feature specialty food, beer and entertainment.

They will also be offering an exclusive beer garden with more than a dozen seasonal brews and exquisite culinary creations.

Live music and performers will take the stage for an afternoon of live entertainment and guests can participate in crafts, slides and games.

Harvest Festival activities are included with park admission, but food and beer require an additional fee.