Sixth annual Caryville Inn 5K & Turkey Trot is Thursday, benefits Sheriff's K9 Fund
The sixth annual Caryville Inn 5K & Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, Nov. 22 -- in memory of K9 "Destro."
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with race starting at 9 at Caryville Inn, located at 25 Main St. in the Village of Oakfield.
Proceeds benefit the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K9 Fund.
Preregistration is $20, with T-shirts available for participants while supplies last.
Register via email: [email protected]
Or in person at Caryville Inn during normal business hours.
Questions? Call 948-9780.
