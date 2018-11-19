Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 19, 2018 - 2:32pm

Sixth annual Caryville Inn 5K & Turkey Trot is Thursday, benefits Sheriff's K9 Fund

posted by Billie Owens in Destro, Genesee County Sheriff's Office K9 Fund, Caryville Inn, business, news, turkey trot, sports, Announcements, 5K.

The sixth annual Caryville Inn 5K & Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, Nov. 22 -- in memory of K9 "Destro."

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with race starting at 9 at Caryville Inn, located at 25 Main St. in the Village of Oakfield.

Proceeds benefit the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K9 Fund.

Preregistration is $20, with T-shirts available for participants while supplies last.

Register via email:   [email protected]

Or in person at Caryville Inn during normal business hours.

Questions? Call 948-9780.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button