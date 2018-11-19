Sixth annual Caryville Inn 5K & Turkey Trot is Thursday, benefits Sheriff's K9 Fund

The sixth annual Caryville Inn 5K & Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, Nov. 22 -- in memory of K9 "Destro."

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with race starting at 9 at Caryville Inn, located at 25 Main St. in the Village of Oakfield.

Proceeds benefit the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K9 Fund.

Preregistration is $20, with T-shirts available for participants while supplies last.

Register via email: [email protected]

Or in person at Caryville Inn during normal business hours.

Questions? Call 948-9780.