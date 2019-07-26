Sixth annual Community Action Angels Children's Carnival is Aug. 16 in Lambert Park

Community Action of Orleans & Genesee will host the sixth annual Community Action Angels Children's Carnival on Friday, Aug. 16, in Lambert Park in Batavia.

Time is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be games, prizes, hot dogs and beverages.

Game tickets are five for $1.

Two bicycles will be raffled off, too, courtesy of Fidelis Care. Be there to win.

No rain date.

Lambert Park is located 100 Verona Ave. in the city.

Thanks to all participating agencies and businesses for their continued help and support.

Special thanks to carnival sponsors Fidelis Care, the YMCA, and Care A Van Ministries.

For more information, call 343-7798.