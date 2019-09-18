Local Matters

September 18, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sixth annual Fall Harvest Dinner Dance to benefit Crossroads House is Oct. 12

posted by Billie Owens in crossroads house, annual Fall Harvest Dinner Dance, east pembroke, news.

Press release:

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the sixth Annual Fall Harvest Dinner Dance to benefit Crossroads House will be held at Maximillian Kolbe Church hall, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Penna’s Catering from 5:15 to 7 p.m. The menu is stuffed chicken, pasta, twice-baked potato, veggies, tossed salad, rolls and desserts.

There will be music to follow, by the Dark Horse Run Band from 7 to 11 p.m.

The famous pie auction will take place as well as basket raffles.

Tickets for this event are $20 cash, presale only, and are available at Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St. in Batavia, or by contacting Bob at (585) 762-8585 or Penny at (585) 356-3413.

Thank you for supporting the very best in comfort care in Genesee, Wyoming, and surrounding counties!

