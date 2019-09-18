Sixth annual Fall Harvest Dinner Dance to benefit Crossroads House is Oct. 12

Press release:

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the sixth Annual Fall Harvest Dinner Dance to benefit Crossroads House will be held at Maximillian Kolbe Church hall, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Penna’s Catering from 5:15 to 7 p.m. The menu is stuffed chicken, pasta, twice-baked potato, veggies, tossed salad, rolls and desserts.

There will be music to follow, by the Dark Horse Run Band from 7 to 11 p.m.

The famous pie auction will take place as well as basket raffles.

Tickets for this event are $20 cash, presale only, and are available at Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St. in Batavia, or by contacting Bob at (585) 762-8585 or Penny at (585) 356-3413.

Thank you for supporting the very best in comfort care in Genesee, Wyoming, and surrounding counties!