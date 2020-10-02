Small airplane out of Buffalo crashes in swampy area off Boyce Road in Corfu

A small airplane is reported down in the area of 9115 Boyce Road in Corfu. The call to dispatch was initially placed by the Buffalo Airport and subsequently a female caller told a dispatcher the crash was in the woods behind her house.

Buffalo authorities said the plane can hold up to six passengers, but it is unknown how many people are on board.

Corfu and East Pembroke fire departments are responding with a UTV and a hazmat team is called as a precautionary measure.

First responders near the scene say the smell of fuel is in the air.

Law enforcement says the plane is due west (about a half mile) of the Boyce Road address; behind "Mr. Fry's residence." A laneway is nearby but the site of the impact, with heavy damage apparent, is accessible only by foot.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.: Pembroke and Indian Falls fire police are asked to shut down Boyce Road at Route 33 and Route 5. "The impact hole is apparent but no bodies." "We're looking for victims."

UPDATE 12:11 p.m.: "I don't see anybody -- we're going to have to do a search of the woods," says a firefighter.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: A crew from Crittenden Fire Department in Erie County is asked to fill in at Corfu's hall.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m.: Amherst Fire Department in Erie County is asked to stand by in their quarters.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.: Mercy Flight (top photo) was briefly assisting in the search. It is back in service and the State Police Helicopter is doing an air search. Newstead fire is standing by in quarters.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: The Buffalo-based plane was returning to Buffalo from Manchester, NH, at the time it crashed. According to its aircraft registration summary, it is a 2009 SOCATA TBM 700, with seven seats and a single Turbo-prop engine with 850 horsepower.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: Below is an image of the model of aircraft that crashed -- a 2009 SOCATA TBM 700 -- from the manufacturer's website, courtesy of our news partner WBTA.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: The plane is registered to an address that is shared by that of the high-profile law firm of Cellino & Barnes.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: According to Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron Jr., there were two people on board, a male and a female, but he declined to provide identification pending notification of family. There are no survivors. The Buffalo News has confirmed that attorney Stephen Barnes, a licensed pilot, was on board. The impact was severe and it created a large crater in the ground and a huge debris field. The plane nearly disintegrated; the largest part of the plane that could be found was a piece of a wing only 3 to 4 feet long. He said it will be quite some time before remains can be recovered and that will be difficult. Federal Aviation Administration personnel are on scene.