Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to purchase plants by April 1

Each year the Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District holds a conservation tree, shrub and perennial ground cover sale.

A variety of evergreen, fruit, softwood, and hardwood bare-root seedling trees and transplants are available for purchase.

A variety of bare-root flowering shrubs, ferns, berry vines and perennial ground covers are also available to buy.

The yearly brochure* and order form** are made available in January and orders are accepted until April 1st.

Since orders are filled first come, first serve and while supplies last, they recommend ordering early, at least by mid-March. But orders are still accepted until April 1st.

After April 1st, you are encouraged to come shop and order on pickup days to see what's still on hand. Order pickup days are held at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on East Main Street Road in Batavia in mid to late April.

New this year is the bald cypress (Taxodium distichum), which grow 100-feet tall and is long-lived. It is uncommon but a New York native species nonetheless. It tolerates very wet ground to average-moisture soils. Can handle some shade. It features showy yellow foliage in spirng; it's green in summer and orange in the fall. Needles regrow each year. It is offered as a 12- to 18-inch, 1-year-old seedling.

Another new offering is the striped maple (Acer pennsylvanicum). It grows 25 feet tall and prefers shade to semi-shade. It is adaptable to most soils. It features smooth gray/green bark with showy white/yellow striping. Its bark browns with age. The leaves look like a goose foot. Showy leaves in fall; flowers in spring. Considered a good landscape tree. Offered as a 1-year-old, 12-18 inch seedling.

Returning this year is the Eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis). It grows 70 to 100 feet tall and is native to the area. It prefers cool, shaded areas with moist, well-drained, slightly acidic soil. Its finely textured foliage makes it good for screens and hedges. The species is intolerant of wind, salt, and excessively dry or wet soils. Only transplants are available, 7 to 12 inches high.

Also back for 2020 is the American mountain ash (Sorbus americana). This variety of bare-root deciduous tree seedlings is native and grows 35 to 40 feet tall. It's adaptable to most soil conditions. It is not shade tolerant. There are white flowers on it in spring. It IS resistant to the emerald ash borer. Comes as a 12- to 18-inch seedling.

New multi-species packs, created to help enhance your planting, are offered this year and they include:

Tim's Evergreen Pack

Windbreak Pack

Brad's "Wet Feet" Pack

Blossoms and Honeybees Pack

Bob's Edible Berry Pack

Hardwoods-for-the-Future Pack

Wildlife Habitat Pack

Please note that no customer substitutions are allowed on packs. The district also reserves the right to substitute species and sizes in the event of a crop shortage.

Bare-root fruit tree and grape packages are a convenient way to begin wildlife-friendly planting or a homestead orchard. New this year is the peach primer pack, suitable for the beginner.

Bare-root flowering shrub seedlings are available, too, and there are a couple of new ones, the butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii) and buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis).

The butterfly bush grows up to 12 feet high and prefers average-moisture, well-drained soils and full sun. Likely to die back in winter but grows again in spring. Purple, spike-like flower clusters up to 18-inches long from summer to first frost. Loved by birds, butterflies and honeybees.

The buttonbush grows up to 12-feet high and is adaptable to most soils. It prefers swampy areas, pond banks and full sun to moderate shade. Often used in rain gardens and for erosion control. White pincushion flowers bloom in spring. Highly used by birds, butterflies and honeybees.

Of the wildflower seed mixes, a native wildflower mix is available for 2020. It is intended to help restore native habitat landcaping and it's a great mixture to supply pollen and nectar for pollinators.

Bare-root berry vines and ferns are offered as well.

Please contact the district with any questions at 585-343-2362, ext. 5.

The district would also like to thank its newsletter sponsors that help make the newsletter possible. If you are interested in being a newsletter sponsor, please contact the district as it is a great way to get business information out to many people.

Remember to get your tree and shrub orders in by April 1 ! It is best to get in EARLY as some items are hot sellers and we do run out.

*Here's a link to peruse the latest brochure.

**Here's a link to the plant order form.