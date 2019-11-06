Local Matters

November 6, 2019 - 11:47am

Sonny Mayo and the Lowdown concert Friday will help fund GCC springtime history tour

posted by Billie Owens in americana, rhythm and blues, Sonny Mayo and the Lowdown, music, GCC History Club, news.

Press release:

Sonny Mayo and the Lowdown are coming to Genesee Community College's Stuart Steiner Theater on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. for an evening of excellent rhythm and blues featuring a great selection of original tunes and old favorites.

Presale tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by contacting Derek Maxfield, GCC's associate professor of History at [email protected] or 585-343-0055, ext. 6288.

All concert proceeds will benefit GCC's History Club's spring break history tour of important historical sites, museums and battlefields.

Frank Mayo, aka Sonny Mayo, is now a retired GCC public speaking professor, but he is anything but retired from his passion for music. He is bringing his trio with him for a show that promises to give local music aficionados a taste of folk, blues and Americana music, and all for great cause.

Presale tickets are $10 each and will be $12 at the door.

Advance tickets are encouraged by contacting: Derek Maxfield, GCC's associate professor of History and History Club advisor; or Marie Kochmanski, clerk-typist in the second floor Humanities Suite, Room B259; or Michelle Forster, secretary in the third floor GCC Human Communication and Behavior Suite, Room B359.

 For more information or to purchase tickets, email Maxfield at [email protected] or call 585-343-0055, ext. 6288.

