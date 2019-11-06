Sonny Mayo and the Lowdown concert Friday will help fund GCC springtime history tour

Press release:

Sonny Mayo and the Lowdown are coming to Genesee Community College's Stuart Steiner Theater on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. for an evening of excellent rhythm and blues featuring a great selection of original tunes and old favorites.

Presale tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by contacting Derek Maxfield, GCC's associate professor of History at [email protected] or 585-343-0055, ext. 6288.

All concert proceeds will benefit GCC's History Club's spring break history tour of important historical sites, museums and battlefields.

Frank Mayo, aka Sonny Mayo, is now a retired GCC public speaking professor, but he is anything but retired from his passion for music. He is bringing his trio with him for a show that promises to give local music aficionados a taste of folk, blues and Americana music, and all for great cause.

