Speak Up Toastmasters induct new officers for 2019-20 fiscal year

The energetic and motivational club, Speak Up Toastmasters, met at a special place and time on Tuesday to induct new officers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Janice Brooks (Area Director), members, and guests welcomed Sarah Kohl (Sergeant at Arms), Judy Britton (Secretary), Leslie Marino (VP Public Relations), Denise Hull ( VP Education), and Patrick Olson (President & Treasurer) in their new roles. Not pictured, Brenda Serena (VP Membership).

Our speaker for the evening, newly appointed President & Treasurer Olson, presented a research project on Team Work. The speech was his third educational award giving him the distinction of earning the District's Triple Crown Award.

"The nice thing about the new educational manuals is that they are all online now so they can be accessed anywhere you have an Internet connection. And it's the club experience that teaches you the most," Marino said.

There are more than 345,000 registered members in Toastmasters. Interested in becoming a better communicator and leader? Visit a club meeting for FREE!

Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 190 Oak St., Batavia. www.SpeakUpToastmasters.org, text or call 585-993-0515 or email [email protected] to save a seat.