'Special and unique' logo design sought for 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Press release:

For the last several years, Western New York Independent Living Inc. (WNYIL) and dozens of other community organizations have been celebrating the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

The logo that we've been using has changed very little, but as this July 26th will be its 30th anniversary, and there are other ADA celebrations and Disability Pride events across the country, we wanted something special and unique to Western New York to promote our annual Disability Pride Parade and Festival.

Creativity in service of the disability community will be rewarded, too!

For this year, the Disability Pride Planning Committee is seeking submissions of original designs for a 30-year logo, to promote the event before it comes to Canalside in Buffalo – and is even willing to pay.

The creator of the winning logo will receive a $100 prize – but it must be received by March 1 so it can be judged and then used in publicity leading up to the big event.

The logo contest entries should be emailed to: Daniel Colpoys, chief community engagement officer at WNYIL, at [email protected]. Any questions can be directed to Colpoys at 716-836-0822, ext. 166.

All designs will be considered, but those that capture the theme of Disability Pride and the ADA, will be given special consideration.

In Batavia, WNYIL operates as Independent Living of the Genesee Region, with an office 319 W. Main St. Phone is (585) 815-8501, ext. 400 (Voice / TTD). Weekday office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The agency serves people with disabilities in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties.