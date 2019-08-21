Spots filling up fast for GLOW's Sept. 14 haz/pharma waste collection event

Press release:

Don’t miss out! Spots for the GLOW’s 2019 Household Hazardous/Pharmaceutical Waste Collection Event are going fast. Residents who want to dispose of materials at the Saturday, Sept. 14 collection in Batavia must have an appointment in order to attend.

GLOW accepts a wide range of household chemicals , oil-base paint, propane tanks and canisters, vehicle batteries and other materials. For the ninth year, thanks to the assistance of the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, pharmaceuticals (unwanted, outdated, unusable and over-the-counter medicines) will be accepted. These materials are accepted FREE OF CHARGE.

There is a $5 charge for tires.

Funding is provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), GLOW’s County contributions and Covanta Energy.

Instead of accepting electronics at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection, as GLOW did for many years, for the second year in a row GLOW will hold a separate Electronics Collection one week later on Sept. 21, also in Batavia, also by appointment. It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Due to the cost of electronics disposal there will be a limit of four CRT (tube type) TVs and/or monitors. As long as it is from a household there is no limit on other electronic equipment. Contact the GLOW office for a complete list of acceptable items.

This is a great opportunity for residents to dispose of household chemicals and medicines they no longer want or need.

Past collections have resulted in the safe and legal disposal of thousands of tires, thousands of gallons of solvents, cleaning products and paint, not to mention vehicle batteries, propane tanks and computers.

Whenever possible materials collected are recycled.

The collections are open to residents in Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties. To make an appointment residents are asked to call the GLOW office at 585/815-7906 or 800/836-1154. Or email [email protected]