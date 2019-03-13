Spring chicken BBQ dates set at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany

Press release:

Spring is in the air and so is chicken BBQ season! Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany announces its 2019 chicken BBQ schedule:

Sunday, March 17

Sunday, April 28

Sunday, May 19

Meals are available starting at 10:45 a.m. until sold out.

Meals include: a half chicken (barbecued to perfection on our outdoor grills), a baked potato, vegetable, coleslaw, roll, coffee, tea, with piece of cake or pie for dessert.

Cost is $11 for adults; $7 for children 12 and under.

A $7 chicken-only take-out is also available.

The church is located at 5865 Ellicott St. Road (Route 63) in East Bethany.