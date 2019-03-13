March 13, 2019 - 5:04pm
Spring chicken BBQ dates set at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany
posted by Billie Owens in news, east bethany.
Press release:
Spring is in the air and so is chicken BBQ season! Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany announces its 2019 chicken BBQ schedule:
- Sunday, March 17
- Sunday, April 28
- Sunday, May 19
Meals are available starting at 10:45 a.m. until sold out.
Meals include: a half chicken (barbecued to perfection on our outdoor grills), a baked potato, vegetable, coleslaw, roll, coffee, tea, with piece of cake or pie for dessert.
Cost is $11 for adults; $7 for children 12 and under.
A $7 chicken-only take-out is also available.
The church is located at 5865 Ellicott St. Road (Route 63) in East Bethany.
