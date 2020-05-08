St. Ann's Community at The Green in Le Roy to hold drive-thru car parade on Mother's Day

Press release:

St. Ann’s Community at The Greens, located at 1 West Ave. in Le Roy, will be holding a car parade on Sunday, May 10th at 10:30 a.m. in honor of Mother’s Day.

Cars will line up beginning at 10:10 a.m. and the parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

Families will be able to participate in the parade as a way to say, “Happy Mother’s Day!” to the moms in their lives who live at The Greens, while still respecting current social distancing guidelines.

The parade will drive through the parking lots on campus, pausing every few minutes to allow waving, sign displays, and more. Decorations, instruments, singing, and other tributes to the residents are strongly encouraged.

Employees at St. Ann’s Community at The Greens who had the idea of organizing the Mother’s Day parade hope it will bring a much-needed smile to not only the moms on campus, but all of the residents who live there.

“Mother’s Day is an opportunity for us to honor the many women of influence in our lives,” said Jennifer Blackchief, vice president of Housing at St. Ann’s Community.

“The ways we can do that this year has changed, but it certainly isn’t stopping us. This parade will bring our residents, families, and community together for one beautiful and memorable celebration.”